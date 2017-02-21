Snow causes closure of I-80 over Donner Pass; erosion damages Highway 50

Travelers across the Sierra on Tuesday had to deal with blizzard conditions on Interstate 80 and damage to the westbound lanes of Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls.
The state Department of Transportation reported just after 2:30 p.m. that Interstate 80 was closed in both directions over Donner Pass and eastbound Highway 20 in Nevada City due to zero visibility. Caltrans offered no estimate as to when the highways would reopen.
The agency also said that a shoulder along westbound Highway 50 east of Bridal Veil Falls collapsed and the slow lane is buckling.
The slope supporting the highway at Bridal Veil Falls, 2 miles east of Fresh Pond, slipped several feet last week, requiring the closure of the westbound No. 2 lane next to the shoulder. The damage has increased this week, affecting the No. 1 lane, Caltrans reports.
The section of the highway will be under one-way reversing traffic controls on Tuesday as a contractor sets up concrete barriers for the safety of workers. After the barriers are set up, one lane in each direction will be open as repair work is done to make the slope stable and fix the road over the next several months.
Along I-80 in the mountains, eastbound traffic previously being held near Castle Peak due to multiple spinouts on snowy roads was allowed to continue.
Meanwhile, chains are required Tuesday on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra. Blizzard-like conditions were reported at noon on Highway 50 at Meyers, according to the CHP.
Highway 89 at the west shore of Emerald Bay is closed for avalanche concerns, Caltrans reports.
In Colusa County, Highway 20 was reopened in both directions from Husted Road in Williams to Will S. Green Road in Colusa, where flooding had earlier closed the highway, according to Caltrans.
Brad Branan: 916-321-1065, @BradB_at_SacBee. Bill Lindelof contributed to this story.
