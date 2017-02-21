Highway Patrol determines cause of deadly head-on collision on Milnes

California Highway Patrol investigators have determined that the deadly crash Monday morning on Milnes Road was caused when the eastbound driver drifted into the westbound lane and struck an oncoming driver head-on.
The eastbound motorist was a 48-year-old man from Hickman, driving a 2008 GMC Sierra. Driving west was a 52-year-old Waterford man in a 2009 Chevy Silverado. He was not wearing a seat belt, the CHP reported.
Both men were alone in their vehicles and were pronounced dead at the scene.
Identification of the men is withheld pending notification of family.
