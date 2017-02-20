Wildlife photo contest spans Sierra and Valley

Wildlife photographers can compete for prizes totaling $400 in a contest that stretches across the Sierra Nevada and Central Valley.
The Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center in Twain Harte in taking entries until March 1 for its annual contest involving native species in the two regions.
The prizes for adults are $150 for first place, $100 for second and $50 for third. Photographers 18 or younger can compete for a $100 prize.
CSERC will use some of the photos on its website and in slideshows around the Valley and Sierra. About 146,000 students have learned about wildlife and related topics since its founding in 1990.
Entries must be emailed in high-resolution JPEG format to Megan Fiske at meganf@cserc.org. The entry deadline is March 1. More information is available at 209-586-7440 or www.cserc.org.
