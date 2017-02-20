Around the Region (2/21/17)

MODESTO
What: Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County
When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, Telle Center, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Genealogical Society of Stanislaus County is hosting its annual Souper Supper night. Special guest speaker Sharon Hawley-Crum, Ph.D. will discuss, “Archives; A journey into the past.” The program will begin with a brief overview of the reasons for traveling to Washington, D.C., to conduct family research. As appropriate, Hawley-Crum will contrast her trip to the National Archives with past research trips she’s made to Salt Lake City. She will discuss what is available at the National Archives, the key things she learned on her trip, and several surprises. The event is open to the public. For more information, contact Dale Thompson at 209-567-2546 or thompsondale@sbcglobal.net.
What: Modesto Parkinson’s support group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity United Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s support group invites the public, those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers to join the group. The group meeting will feature exercises, a speaker and refreshments. For more information, call 209-552-9040.
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA
What: Spring FBI Teen Academy
When: Thursday by 4 p.m.
Where: FBI Sacramento Field Office, 2001 Freedom Way, Roseville
Info: The Federal Bureau of Investigation Sacramento field office is accepting applications for the spring 2017 FBI Teen Academy. This unique opportunity is open to all high school juniors attending any school – public, private and home school – in the 34 counties the field office serves. The application may be downloaded at www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sacramento/community-outreach-1. Applications must be mailed to the address above in Roseville and must be received no later than Thursday at 4 p.m. Students selected to participate will spend an entire day at the FBI Sacramento field office headquarters in Roseville on April 7. Applying and attending the FBI Teen Academy program is free; however, families are responsible for travel to and from the class. Check the website for further details and eligibility requirements.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: “I Love My Library – Million Penny Challenge”
When: Through Feb. 28
Where: Tuolumne County Library
Info: The Friends of the Tuolumne County Library and its chapters have organized a fundraiser for the month of February. The “I Love My Library – Million Penny Challenge” will raise funds to purchase children’s and young adult books to support youth reading programs at the library branches in Sonora, Groveland, Tuolumne City, Twain Harte and the Bookmobile. The group is asking Tuolumne County residents and businesses to donate their pennies and loose change in collection jars in the branch libraries and local businesses. Larger donations are also accepted. All monies collected for this fundraiser will go to purchasing books to be used in Story Time, Born to Read, the Summer Reading Program, Brainy Groveland, and Children’s Literacy. For more information, contact Chrys Day at 209-586-3974 or clday@mlode.com.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Young Professionals
When: Thursday, 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Hauck’s Grill, 142 W. Main St.
Info: Turlock Young Professionals invites the public to its next meeting at Hauch’s Grill. The group includes professionals in their 20s to 40s who are looking to network and socialize. Join the TYP for a mixer on the fourth Thursday of every month. There will be free appetizers and a raffle prize. For more information, visit www.turlockchamber.com or www.facebook.com/TurlockYoungProfessionals.
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition, “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by Members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association,” in the lobby galleries. Humankind is one of the few species that contemplate creativity, beauty, and the various aspects of life and our society. The Merced-area artists’ collective, called The Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association, is committed to supporting its members in exploring the many themes that define art. An artist reception will be held Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the Lobby Gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
25 YEARS AGO: A controversial farmland protection plan won approval from the Stanislaus County Planning Commission. However, before the commission voted 6-2 in favor of the plan, and acting on the recommendations of the General Plan Update Committee, the commission removed two elements of the plan. These elements were not mapping the county’s most productive agricultural land and deleting a width requirement for buffers between farmland and urban development. The vote to approve and send the plan to the Board of Supervisors came after nearly three hours of testimony.
