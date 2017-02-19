Girls join boys to get a feel for what it takes to be a SEAL

A big reason the Junior Navy SEALs of Stanislaus County program was launched seven years ago was that the Navy wanted a way to determine early on what body type best gets through its punishing SEALs training.
“There’s such an expense in training these individuals, and they had a 70 percent drop rate,” said Walter “Buddy” Wesson, director of the local program. Through training high school students locally to compete in the Navy SEAL Trident Challenge at Naval Base Coronado, “we determined water polo players were the best body, wrestler next, track next, and then football, and the rest fell into that,” Wesson said.
This year, the Stanislaus program is looking at body types in a different way: male and female. Among the 17 Modesto, Oakdale and Stockton students training at Downey High School on a recent Saturday were four girls. When Wesson sends two teams to the Trident Challenge in April, the goal is to have two females on each team. Having just one on each team would put her too much in the spotlight, he said.
I definitely feel I’ve gained a lot of strength, not only physically but mentally.
Anahi Torres, Oakdale High student
The Junior SEALs program has been opened to girls because the Navy has opened its SEALs units to women. “This is new to them,” Wesson said of the SEALs program finding its way as women come on board. “They’re going to learn from us and we’re going to learn from them.”
Wesson and others training the students don’t want them to attach any value to gender. “At the SEALS level, there should be no difference between women and men when it comes to PT (physical training),” he said. “When I look at the Israelis and their women, they all fit in. They learn how to negotiate and work as a team.”
Even among a team of all males – in a program that calls not just for strength but for speed, agility and, equally important, mental acuity – members bring a variety of contributions. Wesson has observed that the girls he’s training can surpass boys in certain areas. “They all have to learn how to work together, how to compensate,” he said. “At times, we will say that if your teammate is weak in this area, they will make up in another area.”
Anahi Torres, an Oakdale High student and volleyball and basketball player, said she joined Junior SEALs because it sounded like a great mental and physical challenge. “I believe it’s a good way to build agility and endurance,” she said. And with the trainers’ emphasis on teaching students six elements of life – communications, teamwork, situational awareness, goal setting, stress control and etiquette – it also builds character, she said.
Situational awareness is one of the big things I’ve learned. No matter where I go, I know what’s going on around me. In Coronado, if you don’t pay attention, you might have another team right on your butt and somebody might trip if their shoe’s untied. A lot of it is common sense.
Preston Maples, Downey High student
“I’m definitely learning I’m stronger than I thought,” Anahi said. “They really push us.”
That Saturday, the group spent hours running and doing push-ups, pull-ups and a grueling exercise called the alligator crawl. Those done with a drill first immediately began to cheer on others until every student was done. When a boy or girl had trouble getting one more pull-up in, someone invariably would provide a boost.
In teams, they did relay races across picnic tables and up and down embankments and stairs. As trainers changed the courses, they changed team leaders, who were called together and quietly told the several steps involved in the relays. The aim was to determine not just how well students could follow instructions but pass those instructions to their teams.
At the Trident Challenge, “they want to see, can you follow instructions, particularly when you’re tired? When we tell you something at the start of morning, will you remember this at the end of day?” Wesson said. “This year, we’re working on that with more intensity, making them stop and think and giving them exercises that they have to go back and convey to team members. ... We’re trying to maybe outthink what the SEALs might do.”
Anahi said she believed she and the other girls proved themselves strong assets to their teams. She didn’t enter Junior SEALs thinking of joining the NAVY, she said, “But now that I’m involved, I think it could be a great option.”
It’s just enormous for these kids. They have them frog jumping 100 yards in sand, then turning around and doing deep lunges back. And we have line judges that are SEALS and stay right on them and won’t let them budge, which our team is excited about. These guys get an attachment to the line judge. … They think of these SEALs as these hardened warriors, but they show their human side.
Buddy Wesson, on the Navy SEALs Trident Challenge
Downey High junior Preston Maples said it’s long been a goal of his to become a Navy SEAL, so joining the student program was a natural step. He trained with the team last year, but an injury kept him from competing in the Trident Challenge. He played football for Downey his freshman and sophomore years, but is so passionate about Junior SEALs that he gave up football this year to focus on it.
“To most people, they’d think I’m crazy for the things we do – getting in cold water, getting wet and sandy first thing in the morning, training in rigorous conditions you can’t fathom,” Preston said. “This is the hardest thing I’ve done in my entire life so far.”
Other days, they train in rafts in a high school pool, run carrying 35-pound sandbags and carry logs so big they require all eight team members to lift. It’s made him understand that a lot of what we think of as pain is just discomfort, we have to endure and persevere. And he said his fellow students – boy and girl alike – have done a great job of that.
“We don’t really see them any different than we are, they’re our teammates,” he said. “So with all the training, they do just as well as the guys.”
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Getting involved
Anyone interested in joining or supporting the Junior Navy SEALs of Stanislaus County program should contact Buddy Wesson at 209-499-8282 or wpwesson@wpwesson.com. To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/ModestoJr.NavySEALs.
Comments