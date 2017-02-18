Missing snowboarder found safe in back country of Alpine Meadows

A 32-year-old snowboarder who went out of bounds and got lost on the back side of Alpine Meadows Ski Resort was found safe just after 7 p.m. ago, said Sgt. David Hunt of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.
“He’s tired, cold and hungry, so we gave him something to eat and drink and we’re bringing him back in now,” Hunt said.
The man was the object of a search that started Saturday afternoon. He had hiked 3 miles in the snow to Diamond Crossing, and is being led out of the back country by rescuers.
“He was heading south looking for civilization, but he wasn’t going to find it in that direction,” Hunt said.
Earlier, he was snowboarding with a friend “and they ended up on the back side of Alpine Meadows,” Hunt said. “His friend stopped and hiked his way back out, but his buddy made a left turn and headed down to the back side.”
The friend returned to the ski lodge and reported the incident to the ski patrol, which contacted the sheriff’s office at 2:30 p.m.
Members of the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue and Placer County-Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue teams “worked a full search with 12 people,” Hunt said. “They followed his tracks along a creek. He took off his snowboard and was hiking in the deep, fresh powder back there.”
