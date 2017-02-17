Around the Region (2/18/17)

MODESTO
What: Central Valley Democratic Club meeting
When: Monday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: McHenry Bowl South Hall, 3700 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Central Valley Democratic Club will host Modesto City Councilwoman Jenny Kenoyer as guest speaker. She will discuss Modesto’s 100 Day Plan. The meeting starts with a 6:45 p.m. social, followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. It is free to attend. For more information, contact Linda at 209-863-9137.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. They play weekly sweepstakes, and also host tournaments for guests from other nine hole clubs. There are three flights (handicap groupings) competing each week. Dues for 2017 are $20 (this year only) which includes membership in Pacific Women’s Golf Association (that does not include the fee to play the golf course). For more information, call Shirley Keyser at 209-238 3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. There will be a special guest speaker and discussion of past and future club activities. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Line dance classes
When: Through Feb. 27
Where: City of Modesto, 1010 10th St., Suite 4400
Info: The Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department will offer a line dance program Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are open to ages 18 and up, cost is $42. To register for the line dancing classes, visit the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 10th St., Suite 4400; call 209-341-2974; or visit econnect.modestogov.com/Start/Start.asp.
MERCED
What: “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown”
When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: The Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St.
Info: The “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown” will feature the Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction, The International Rolling Stones Show, against the Beatles tribute band Abbey Road. The show will also feature Stanislaus-area bands such as Pitman High’s Chamber Orchestra, the Modesto Symphony Youth Orchestra, the Modesto Junior College Orchestra and the Stanislaus County Music Educators Association Honors Orchestra. Tickets range from $30 to $50 and may be purchased online at tickets.mercedtheatre.org, by phone at 209-381-0500, or by visiting the Theatre Box Office between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
OAKDALE
What: Oakdale Garden Club seminar and workshop
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Holiday Inn Express, 828 E. F St.
Info: The Oakdale Garden Club will host the seminar and workshop, “How To Propagate Plants.” Guest presentation by master gardener Pegi Palmes. Palmes will discuss money-saving ideas about how to propagate seedlings from your home gardens. The lecture is the first in the 2017 series of monthly horticultural programs sponsored by the Oakdale Garden Club. A not-for-profit community service organization, the club’s programs are always free and open to the public at-large. The subject of this presentation is a demonstration only, therefore no additional supplies are required by those in attendance. For more information, contact club President Bob Taylor at 209-848-8746.
RIPON
What: Elegant Edibles Fundraiser
When: Saturday, 6-11:30 p.m.
Where: Ripon Community Center, 334 Fourth St.
Info: Elegant Edibles Fundraiser hosted by Weston’s Parent Faculty Association to benefit Weston Elementary School. All fundraising efforts go toward purchasing new furniture for their library and science lab. This a 21 and up event with spirit tasting and food available. Doors open at 6 p.m., sampling starts at 6:30 and night concludes at 11:30 p.m. Ticket are $35 per person in advance or $40 at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Weston Elementary, 1660 Stanley, or Medeiros Family Barber Shop, 207 S. Locust Ave., both in Ripon. Visit the Facebook event page for more information, www.facebook.com/WestonsElegantEdibles.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Chamber of Commerce mixer
When: Tuesday, 5 to 7 p.m.
Where: Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 1600 Auto Mall Drive
Info: The Turlock Chamber of Commerce invites the public to its next monthly mixer at auto dealer Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. The mixer is free. For more information, contact the chamber at 209-632-2221 or visit www.turlockchamber.com.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that there would no longer be any funeral services conducted on Sundays in Modesto. Funeral services would be discontinued at the four Modesto cemeteries, a practice that was taking hold throughout the country. The trustees of the four Modesto cemetery associations came to an agreement on the matter. The four associations were: the Masonic, Odd Fellows, Catholic and Citizens.
