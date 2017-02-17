Residents at mobile home park in Modesto prepared to leave if they must

As he looked at the swollen Tuolumne River threatening his RV parked in a south Modesto mobile home park, Kenneth Ranzzo tried to keep everything in perspective.
“I’m 64 years old. What is there to be scared about?” he said. “If it’s my time to go, she’ll take me.”
Ranzzo, along with several residents of the Driftwood Mobile Home Park along River Road just east of the Ninth Street Bridge, were packing their belongings Friday morning, a few days after receiving notice of a possible evacuation.
The Tuolumne River is right at flood level stage of 55 feet. With wet weather and a potential release of water from the brimming Don Pedro Reservoir that flows into the Tuolumne, authorities are hoping residents take heed.
“We are advising residents to move when they can, in the event we do have a large increase of river flow, so that we’re not trying to evacuate them at 3 in the morning,” said Jeff Serpa, acting battalion chief with the Ceres Fire Department.
He said his agency and Stanislaus County officials are in close contact with the Office of Emergency Services, which is working with the Turlock Irrigation District regarding water releases from Don Pedro, which is at 98 percent of capacity.
A release of water from Don Pedro would increase the flow and level of the Tuolumne.
Donnie Boyles, who lives in a mobile home on the river, said he woke up Friday morning ready to go to work. When he saw the water about four feet from his home, he decided it was time to pack.
He has a full trailer, which needs the help of another vehicle to move out.
He said most people put as much of their belongings into their home before driving out to drier land. In this case, both Serpa and Ranzzo said park management has secured an open lot on Ninth Street to temporarily house the trailers.
“Last month, we didn’t think it would be this bad,” said Boyles, who’s lived there seven years. “We though it would be in April when the snow starts to melt.”
He said his biggest concern is with neighbors who might not have the ability to tow their mobile home or trailer out.
“A lot of people, they don’t have much,” he said. “They live month by month.
“With God helping us a little, we’ll get by.”
Brian Clark: 209-578-2362, @BrianClarkMod
