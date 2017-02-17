Fire erupts when wind topples tree in north Modesto neighborhood

As wind knocked down a tall evergreen at a home in north Modesto on Friday, the tree roots broke gas and power lines, sparking a two-alarm fire.
The incident occurred on Jackellen Drive, southeast of Carver Road and Snyder Avenue. The fire raced up the tree, which had fallen across the roof of the house next door on Longbridge Drive at the corner of Jackellen.
Modesto Fire Department crews quickly on scene extinguished the tree fire, which did only minor damage to the roof of the Longbridge home and did not intrude into the attic, said Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. The fire scorched the back side of the Longbridge home.
Crews took a hose into the Longbridge home but found no damage, Anderson said. The tree fell away from the Jackellen home, which appeared to suffer no damage.
Modesto Irrigation District and Pacific Gas & Electric crews were on the scene, working top cut power and gas. In the meantime, firefighters were hosing the fence and houses to ensure the fire didn’t spread.
They were not spraying on the fire itself because of the live power and because they did not want to fully put it out. “It’s doing what it should,” Anderson said, referring to the burning gas. “You want it to burn off so the gas doesn’t build up somewhere.”
No one was hurt by the fire or falling tree, but Lolita Bowman, who lives in the Longbridge home with her husband, said she was panicked and scared when it happened.
The couple were inside the home when they heard the boom of the falling tree. They went outside, where they could see the burning tree on the roof and the bright flashing of the fire at its source.
Bowman called 911 and was relieved at the quick arrival of firefighters, she said. “The guys did a great job. I’m very glad they were so close to us.”
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
