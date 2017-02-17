Storm topples trees, prompts evacuations along Tuolumne River

As the Tuolumne River reached a quarter inch from flood stage Friday morning, fire and police officials encouraged residents in three trailer parks on River Road to evacuate.
Some people at the Driftwood Mobile Home Park heeded the advice but had no means of getting their trailers from the park as the floodwater crept in. The evacuation is voluntary at this point.
According to forecasters, the Tuolumne is expected to stay near flood stage, but not go over. That, however, could change, officials say.
Around the county, high winds toppled trees and downed power lines.
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Northern San Joaquin Valley, warning of sustained speeds of 25 to 32 mph and gusts of up to 55 mph.
About a fifth of an inch of rain had fallen in downtown Modesto as of noon.
Check back throughout the day for more storm coverage including video and photos.
