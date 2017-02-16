Six displaced by fire at Modesto mobile home park

When Oscar Goodwin and his granddaughter returned from shopping early Thursday afternoon, he saw some of the first smoke from the fire that would destroy his home.
His wife, daughter and grandson still inside, Goodwin ran in thinking there might be food burning in the kitchen. But the family soon discovered flames running up a wall in a bedroom.
The family evacuated the double-wide mobile home in the Glenwood Mobile Home Park off Oakdale Road and called 911. Before firefighters arrived, Goodwin said flames shot through the roof and were spreading toward his next door neighbor’s home.
Goodwin said he called for his neighbor to get out of her house and after that, “I just watched it go up; there’s nothing I can do.”
Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson said the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the heat had caused a window to shatter on the neighboring home.
“It was about that time that the wind shifted and one of our engines also became an exposure and the flames were starting to spread to it,” Anderson said.
A second alarm was called and crews worked quickly to attack the blaze. They got it knocked down after about 20 minutes but the structure had collapsed.
Anderson said the fire appears to have been electrical based on what the residents saw but a cause could not be determined because of the extent of the damage, estimated to be about $85,000.
Anderson said Red Cross was called to assist Goodwin and his family. The woman who lives next door will also be displaced temporarily but told officials she would stay with family.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
