Around the Region (2/17/17)

MODESTO
What: Yokuts Group/Sierra Club Meeting
When: Friday, 6:45 p.m.
Where: College Avenue Congregational Church, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Yokuts Group/Sierra Club invites the public to its monthly meeting. Join the club for refreshments and socializing at 6:45 p.m., then at 7 p.m. the meeting begins with guest present Christy Sherr of the John Muir Project. Sherr will discuss protecting the bird habitat in the snag forest from logging and results of the Rim Fire. The meeting is free. For more information, call Linda at 209-863-9137.
What: Traveleers Travel Club Meeting
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny's Restaurant, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: Special presentation for the British Isles Adventure, and March 10 special trip to America's National Parks. For more information, call Ann Burkett at 209-529-5896.
JAMESTOWN
What: Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Lake Tulloch RV Campground and Marina, 14448 Tulloch Road
Info: Special Olympics Northern California will host the Lake Tulloch Polar Plunge fundraiser. Plungers are asked to raise a minimum of $100 each to participate. Registration includes a Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt and admission to the Post-Plunge Party. The event will also include entertainment, games, refreshments and awards for top fundraisers and best costumes. Supporters not up to the plunge itself may also raise money as a “chicken” and receive the shirt and admittance to the Post-Plunge Party. To register, go to www.ipolarplunge.com. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics Northern California to continue to showcase the capabilities and achievements of individuals with intellectual disabilities.
OAKDALE
What: Carriage Art Show
When: Saturday and Sunday
Where: Gene Bianchi Community Center, 110 S. Second Ave.
Info: The 2017 Carriage Art Show features artists from the region competing in a three-judge contest showing in categories including Western, paintings, water media, soft pastel, graphics, photography and sculpture. The show is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Awards will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday.All proceeds go to support the Valley Art Association scholarship fund. For more information, call show chair Vonnie at 209-840-8058.
PATTERSON
What: Dog adoptions
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption and Best Friends Pet Resort will be hosting a Presidents Day special. Dogs of all sizes are available for a reduced $100 adoption fee, plus Malinois-husky pups for $250. For more information, call 209-892-3114 or go to www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com.
SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY
What: Wonderful Public Service Graduate Fellowship
When: Feb. 24 deadline
Where: Online
Info: The Wonderful Public Service Graduate Fellowship is sponsored by the Wonderful Co. San Joaquin Valley students will have the opportunity to become the next generation of valley leaders through the fellowship. This program helps students obtain an advanced degree from a top graduate program, return home and apply what they have learned to help make the valley a better place. The Maddy Institute will award two $56,000 fellowships to valley students who are accepted into a nationally ranked, qualified graduate program in fall 2017. Application must be postmarked, delivered, emailed, or faxed by 5:00 p.m. PDT on Friday, Feb. 24. For more information visit www.maddyinstitute.com.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that after a meeting of the board of directors for the League of California Cities, the door was open in support of the city of Fresno against alleged unfair and unreasonable franchise demands by Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Co. in Fresno. The league asked staff to prepare a preliminary report on the franchise situation throughout the state. The issue stemmed from the utility’s refusal to accept new franchises on the same basis as those that are expiring, and its instance upon modification that called for lower franchise taxes and less service.
