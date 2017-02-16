Live Stream: Coverage of World Meeting of Popular Movements

The World Meeting of Popular Movements, an interfaith conference organized by the Vatican and bringing 600 grassroots social justice leaders to Modesto this week, will run from Thursday through Sunday at Central Catholic High School.

Below is a feed that will be live at various times throughout the conference. Check back each day to see what's being discussed. Here is a link to the schedule of events (not all events will be televised).

If you're having trouble seeing this, click here.