Rain returns, and is expected into first few days of next week

Several more days of rain – or at least the chance of it – in Modesto and the region began Wednesday morning. The heaviest of it is expected Monday and Tuesday, and perhaps into Wednesday, the National Weather Service predicts.
The service’s precipitation forecast – the anticipated seven-day total through Wednesday – says Modesto could get between 2 and 3 inches, and Sonora between 5 and 7.5 inches.
The San Joaquin and Tuolumne rivers already have been rising, primarily because of reservoir releases to create room for later runoff from the Sierra. According to the weather service’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service, the Tuolumne in Modesto was at 54.5 feet at 8:30 Wednesday morning. Flood stage is 55 feet. The river is expected to reach 54.7 feet by 11 a.m. Saturday. Available data through Tuesday afternoon shows it getting no higher than that.
On the Stanislaus County West Side, the San Joaquin already has flooded farmland and RV parks. The hydrologic prediction service says flood stage is 69.4 feet and the river was at 65.8 feet in Newman on Wednesday morning at 8:45. Data show it receding to 65.6 feet through Sunday afternoon, then rising to 65.7.
At the Catfish Camp RV park in Crows Landing, manager Lori Simpson Taylor and residents of three other trailers remained on the roadside after moving to higher ground before the river spilled over Sunday morning. Three other tenants found places to move Tuesday, she said, though she doesn’t know if they’ll turn out to be permanent. “But at least they’re off the road and were able to save their RVs,” she said Wednesday.
Others didn’t move in time and have their homes and other vehicles stuck in floodwaters. One resident tried to have his RV pulled out by a tractor, but it began to tear apart under the stress, Taylor said. “It’s probably a total loss.”
Two sisters who lived in the camp in separate RVs and who have children were able to find temporary lodging in a motel thanks to a collection taken by staff and students’ families at the elementary school they attend, she said.
She and the others who remain on the roadside have no power source but have had big water containers brought to them to fill their RVs’ holding tanks. Kind residents in the area also have brought them pizza and other food, Taylor said.
Some residents didn’t immediately move because they’d just paid their rent, so were low on money, and didn’t have anywhere to go, she said. “At this point, we’re all just trying to get somewhere to go.”
Up until Tuesday, residents still were wading into the floodwater to see what belongings could be salvaged, Taylor said, but the gate to the park now has been shut. There also were some problems with people who didn’t live in the park coming by to see what they could take from the water for themselves.
The coming storms renew concerns about rising rivers and additional flooding, the weather service says.
In the Sierra, snow levels were around 6,000 feet Thursday but could get as low as 4,000 feet Sunday, it says. Snow should be light that day, but Monday and Tuesday, the Sonora, Ebbetts and Carson passes each could receive 18 to 24 inches.
For Modesto, Thursday’s forecast is for rain before 10 a.m., followed by showers. Up to a quarter inch is possible. The high temperature should be near 62 degrees. Additional showers Thursday night should bring less than a 10th of an inch.
The chance of rain Friday is 90 percent, with amounts between a quarter and a half an inch possible. Wind gusts could reach 18 mph, and the high will be near 58.
The 80 percent chance of rain Friday night could bring a quarter inch more.
Saturday, the chance of rain drops to 50 percent. The day should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. There’s a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday, which otherwise should be mostly cloudy with a high again near 61.
Rain is likely for Presidents’ Day, the weather service says, and the high should be near 64.
Tuesday will bring a chance of showers, and showers are likely Wednesday.
To sign up for emergency notifications, go to the Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services website, StanEmergency.org.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments