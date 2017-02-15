ACE resumes part of commuter rail service

The Altamont Corridor Express will resume part of its passenger rail service Thursday, but the full schedule will wait until next Tuesday at the earliest.
The service — between Stockton and San Jose by way of stations in Manteca, Tracy and the Bay Area — shut down Monday because of weather problems.
The tracks were not damaged by the recent storms, but ACE had to make way for increased use by the Union Pacific Railroad because of weather damage to other parts of the freight network.
ACE will have one of its usual four round trips Thursday, followed by two each Friday and Monday. It does not run on weekends.
Normal service will resume Tuesday if the latest storms do not do too much damage, said Chris Kay, manager of marketing and outreach for ACE.
Details on the modified schedule are at www.acerail.com.
Comments