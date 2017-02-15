Prepare to pay more for parking at Jacob Myers Park

City leaders on Tuesday upped the warm-weather parking fee at popular riverfront Jacob Myers Park from $5 to $7, and outlawed marijuana where tobacco smoking already is banned, including city buildings and most parks.
The city had to turn away some visitors to Jacob Myers Park last summer, when a surge of people enjoying the Stanislaus River brought more than 21,000. The city and Friends of Jacob Myers Park expanded a parking lot in a rear section, and the extra money will help cover the cost of more portable restrooms, trash service and private security.
Every citizen who chooses not to smoke has the right to be free from offensive tobacco or marijuana smoke and to be free from the health hazards of smoking.
City staff report
The City Council unanimously outlawed marijuana smoking at the Riverbank Community Center, Riverbank Teen Center, Del Rio Plaza, Riverbank Sports Complex, Riverbank Pool and the skate park – all places where it’s already illegal to smoke tobacco. The council also considered regulating indoor marijuana grows, but postponed a decision, preferring to explore a more comprehensive approach to commercial marijuana cultivation and dispensaries. That discussion is likely to occur in early March.
