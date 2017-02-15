Memorial Medical Center honors student who donated organs after fatal accident at Yosemite

The Donate Life flag is raised in front of Memorial Medical Center of Modesto, signifying the hospital at Coffee Road and Briggsmore Avenue is honoring an organ donor.
Kate Hopkins, 20, of Martinez, was an outgoing, friendly student at the University of Tennessee who registered as a organ donor when she turned 18. Hopkins was on a break from school in March 2014 and tried out a new longboard at Yosemite National Park.
She was seriously injured in an accident and airlifted to Memorial for emergency treatment. Efforts by doctors and nurses in the emergency room and intensive care were not successful and she died from her injuries.
Arrangements were made for organ and tissues donations. No less than eight people benefited from Hopkins’ gift of life, including Tom Goss of Sacramento, who received a heart transplant at California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.
In March 2014, Goss had just been relisted for a new heart when he got the call. Goss also received a transplanted kidney thanks to Hopkins’ decision to register as a donor.
Today, Goss is living a healthy lifestyle and is training for a competitive 50-mile hike.
He participated in a Valentine’s Day gathering Tuesday at Memorial, which was also attended by hospital staff members involved in the care of Kate Hopkins almost three years ago. Jackie Hopkins, Kate’s mother, was patched in on FaceTime and spoke with the helicopter pilot who flew the injured patient to the Modesto hospital.
Mrs. Hopkins shared memories of her daughter and her decision to register as a donor. Goss said he has dedicated his life to honoring the college student who saved his life.
“Valentine’s Day 2017 took on a very special meaning for us at Memorial Medical Center,” said Chief Executive Officer Daryn Kumar. “We spent some time with both families, and heard their emotional stories. We were able to reconnect with Kate’s family and hear about their experiences interacting with our staff. It definitely helps us remember what our purpose is in health care.”
Valentine’s Day was renamed as “Kate’s Day” at Memorial.
Comments