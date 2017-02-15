Around the Region (2/16/17)

MODESTO
What: Sons in Retirement Meeting
When: Thursday, 10:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: The Seasons, 945 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Sons in Retirement, Branch 144, luncheon will feature speaker Henry Solario, who will speak about early Modesto and golf. Sons in Retirement is a club for retired men who meet to renew friendships, discuss issues and plan participation in activities such as golf, bowling, pickleball, dining and traveling. For more information, call Sam Graham at 209-552-0960.
What: Hwy 99 PT Cruiser Club meeting
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Perko’s, 901 N. Carpenter Road
Info: The Hwy 99 PT Cruiser Club invites the public to its next meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. with a no-host dinner and social time. At 7 p.m., the club meeting will begin. The club welcomes PT Cruiser enthusiasts from stock to custom models.
GUSTINE
What: Sunday Pickers Parlor Session
When: Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: A Picker’s Paradise, 498 Fifth St.
Info: The Sunday Picker’s Parlor Session will be hosted by Joe Medeick. Joe will be joined by the Funky Floorboards. For more information, visit joemedwick.com.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY
What: “I Love My Library-Million Penny Challenge”
When: Through Feb. 28
Where: Tuolumne County libraries
Info: The Friends of the Tuolumne County Library and its chapters have organized a fundraiser for the month of February. The “I Love My Library-Million Penny Challenge” will raise funds to purchase children’s and young adult books to support the youth reading programs at the library branches in Sonora, Groveland, Tuolumne City, Twain Harte, and in the Bookmobile. The group is asking Tuolumne County residents and businesses to donate their pennies and loose change in collection jars located in the branch libraries and local businesses. For more information, contact Chrys Day at 209-586-3974 or clday@mlode.com.
TURLOCK
What: Exhibition: “Rebirth of the Muse”
When: Through April 23
Where: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway
Info: The Carnegie Arts Center is presenting the exhibition “The Rebirth of the Muse: Works by members of the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association” in the lobby galleries. Humankind as a species contemplates creativity, beauty, and the various aspects of life and society. The Merced-area artists’ collective, called the Contemporary Humanitarian Artists Association, is committed to supporting its members in exploring the many themes that define art. An artist reception will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The Carnegie is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended Friday hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to the lobby gallery is free. For more information, call 209-632-5761 or visit www.carnegieartsturlock.org.
50 YEARS AGO: A 100-bed first unit of the Stanislaus Memorial Hospital was approved by the subcommittee of the Stanislaus County Health Facilities Planning Council. The $3.6 million, 100-bed proposal was the first stage of the 400-bed hospital master plan. This new proposal was a counter to the recommendation of the council in November, when the suggested first stage of the construction called for 200 beds.
