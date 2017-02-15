News

February 15, 2017 11:17 AM

Officer-involved shooting investigation closes Highway 99

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manteca on Wednesday morning, closing down northbound Highway 99 at Lathrop Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Northbound traffic on Highway 99 is backed up into Ripon, according to reports.

The Record of Stockton reported that officers shot a pedestrian with a knife. No officers were injured, the newspaper reported.

There was no indication if there were any injuries incurred during the incident.

Caltrans said northbound Highway 99 is closed at Highway 120.

It’s the second officer-involved shooting in the Central Valley this morning. There was also one in Newman at around 8:40 a.m.

