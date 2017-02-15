Officer-involved shooting investigation closes Highway 99

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Manteca on Wednesday morning, closing down northbound Highway 99 at Lathrop Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound SR-99 south of Lathrop Rd closed due to investigation for officer involved shooting. Updates to follow... pic.twitter.com/d8z5KSOpQh— CHP Stockton (@CHP_Stockton) February 15, 2017
Northbound traffic on Highway 99 is backed up into Ripon, according to reports.
The Record of Stockton reported that officers shot a pedestrian with a knife. No officers were injured, the newspaper reported.
There was no indication if there were any injuries incurred during the incident.
NB 99 backed up to Hwy 120 and beyond for officer involved shooting on freeway just south of Lathrop Road; SB closed at Lathrop Road pic.twitter.com/n8kNG096iL— Joe Goldeen Reporter (@JoeGoldeen) February 15, 2017
Caltrans said northbound Highway 99 is closed at Highway 120.
It’s the second officer-involved shooting in the Central Valley this morning. There was also one in Newman at around 8:40 a.m.
#Trafficalert San Joaquin Cty: NB SR-99 CLOSED at SR-120, SB SR-99 #1 (left) lane closed at Lathrop Rd. NB detour: WB SR-120 to I-5. No ETO pic.twitter.com/pHyCZD7JCD— Caltrans District10 (@CaltransDist10) February 15, 2017
