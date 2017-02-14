Modesto fire’s lesson: Shut the doors and slow the flames

Firefighters credited clear-thinking residents with slowing the flames at a central Modesto home Tuesday morning.
The blaze on the 200 block of Corson Avenue was confined to a bedroom because the occupants closed its door as they fled, the Modesto Fire Department reported. Modesto firefighters were called in at about 11:30 a.m., along with those from the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District.
The home is in an older neighborhood just east of McHenry Avenue and south of Roseburg Avenue. The damage was estimated at $15,000. The cause is under investigation.
“This fire reinforces the importance of leaving doors closed in the event of a fire in your home,” the city department said on Facebook.
Comments