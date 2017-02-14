Love is in the air at McHenry Mansion

Nearly 50 couples took advantage of the romantic day to tie the knot during a Valentine’s Day “Marriage at the Mansion” event in Modesto. The staff of the Stanislaus County clerk recorder’s office, with help from about 20 volunteers, conducted Valentine’s Day wedding and renewal ceremonies Tuesday at the historic McHenry Mansion. Couples were allowed to invite up to 15 friends and family to share in their nuptials, and each participating couple got a gift from museum docents – an ornament with their names on it. It was the sixth “Marriage at the Mansion” event since 2003, according to Clerk Recorder Lee Lundrigan.
Comments