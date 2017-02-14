Around the Region (2/15/17)

MODESTO
What: Health Care Town Hall
When: Wednesday, 6 p.m.
Where: College Avenue United Church of Christ, 1341 College Ave.
Info: The Fight for Our Health Coalition will be holding a meeting on the proposed changes to health care, mainly the replacement of the Affordable Care Act. There will be health care experts, community leaders and many others to explain what will be happening to the ACA. For more information, contact Mike Roth at 916-813-1554.
What: Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium
When: Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.
Where: MJC East Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The weekly Modesto Junior College Science Colloquium spring semester series offers a lineup of one-hour discussions on timely science topics in the Science Community Center, Room 115. This week’s presentation will be titled, “Forestwide Stream Monitoring in the Central Sierra Nevada” by Meg Layhee, aquatic biologist for the Central Sierra Environmental Resource Center. The series is free and open to the public. There is a $2 charge for campus parking without a permit. For more information, contact Teri Curtis, MJC biology professor, at 209-575-6775 or curtist@mjc.edu.
What: Big Valley Christian School Visitors Day and Open House
When: Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Big Valley Christian School, 4040 Tully Road
Info: Big Valley Christian School invites the public to its visitors day and open house. The school has preschool through high school classes and will be open for parents to observe classes in action, tour the campus and meet with the principals. In addition, a special event called “Kindergarten Information Night” will be held at 7 p.m. on the same day. For more information, visit www.bvcs.org or call the school office at 209-527-3481.
What: Modesto Junior College Positive People Speaker Series
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: MJC West Campus, 2201 Blue Gum Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Positive People Speaker Series presents Demitrius Snaer, MJC professor and men’s cross country coach, as its next speaker. Snaer will share his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a community college state and national champion, and an All-American sprinter and Hall of Famer at California State University, Fresno. He is dedicated to motivating his students to be successful in the classroom and on the track. The presentation is free to the public and campus parking is $2. For more information, contact the Office of Campus Life and Student Learning at 209-575-6700.
What: Modesto Computer Users Group Technology Workshop
When: Thursday, 6 p.m.
Where: Round Table Pizza ClubHouse, 3848 McHenry Ave., Suite 145
Info: The Modesto Computer Users Group invites the public to its next technology workshop. The guest speaker will be Moses Rogers, owner of Computers, Software & Training. Rogers will present the latest technology gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 that was held in Las Vegas. Admission is free, no-host dinner. For more information, contact Terence Fix at 209-524-8062 or fixterence@gmail.com.
TURLOCK
What: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens meeting
When: Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grizzly Rock Cafe, 4905 N Golden State Blvd.
Info: Stanislaus Concerned Citizens invites the public to its next dinner meeting. The special guest will be Jake Wenger, Modesto Irrigation District vice president. Wenger will be discussing issues pertaining to the State Water Resources Control Board and within the county. The meeting is free, no-host dinner. For more information, call 209-202-3043, email stanislausconcernedcitizens@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/stanislausconcernedcitizens.
40 YEARS AGO: Eight committees were hard at work as Modesto Junior College prepared itself to be accredited. MJC was seeking another five-year maximum accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, the Commission for Community and Junior Colleges. English instructor Dudley P. Roach and Dean of College Services Donald K. Duncan co-headed the report committee and said they were ready for the June 15 deadline to turn in a draft report on community services to curriculum.
