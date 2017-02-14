News

February 14, 2017 11:00 AM

Victim in fatal motorcycle crash identified as an Oakdale man

Bee Staff Reports

The man killed Sunday night in a crash on Highway 108 northeast of Riverbank has been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office as Justin Rosa, 28, of Oakdale.

A Manteca man driving a 2005 Mercury west on Highway 108 failed to slow and hit the back of Rosa’s 1999 Suzuki, throwing him from the motorcycle and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

A Stockton man driving east did not see Rosa lying in the middle of the eastbound lane and hit him.

Rosa died at the scene. The two drivers were uninjured.

