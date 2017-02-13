Neighbors tried to save Empire boy trapped in burning home

Neighbors on South Abbie Street saw smoke and heard his screams, but could not break into the burning apartment in time to save a 10-year-old boy.
“He was crying, ‘Mommy! Help me!’ We couldn’t get through,” said Tammy Miller, her voice quavering.
Miller grabbed a garden hose and joined a small crowd trying to break down the door and fight the blaze Sunday afternoon, said neighbors who arrived later.
“It just moved too fast,” Miller said. She said she had never met Timothy Hall or his family, but called the fire a sad ordeal. “Devastating,” she said.
Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District firefighters got the fire call at 4:16 p.m. Sunday,
“While en route, many reports came in about the fire and of children being trapped,” the fire district said in a news release issued Monday. The apartment had heavy smoke and flames coming from the one unit when firefighters arrived.
The complex, a block south of the Empire library, is a string of single-story units. Frantic neighbors told firefighters children were inside.
The found the boy, bringing him out to a waiting ambulance. Timothy was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. Two other people were treated for minor injuries suffered trying to rescue the child before firefighters arrived, the district said. No one else was found to have been in the apartment.
Monday was a school holiday. Timothy was a fourth-grader at Capistrano Elementary, Empire Union School District Superintendent David Garcia said.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Timothy Hall. When school resumes tomorrow morning, counselors will be on hand for Timothy's classmates, students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Timothy's family during this very difficult time," Garcia said.
Nan Austin: 209-578-2339, @NanAustin
