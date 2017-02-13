Wrecking ball may swing toward Seventh Street Bridge

Modesto could throw its support behind a plan to demolish the Seventh Street Bridge and replace it with a modern span across the Tuolumne River as well as create a plaza to preserve the memory of the century-old landmark.
The City Council will pick among three alternatives Tuesday. Two involve demolishing and replacing the two-lane bridge with a four-lane span (the alternatives differ on their designs and how much land they need), and a third would upgrade the bridge and build a second two-lane bridge.
Modesto and Stanislaus County own the bridge. The two are partners on the project, with the county taking the lead role. A city report states that county staff members prefer the alternative that would demolish and replace the bridge at an estimated cost of $36.9 million to $43.4 million. The alternative calls for purchasing 1.14 acres of property, which includes one business and parts of 10 others and the relocation of eight homes.
County Deputy Public Works Director Dave Leamon said this alternative has the least impact on businesses and residents near the bridge. It also is the least expensive alternative.
The bridge was constructed in the Beaux Arts architectural style in 1916. It features elegant arches and is commonly known as the Lion Bridge because of the pair of concrete lions that stand guard on its north side. It serves as an important link between Modesto and the county’s West Side.
The proposed plaza would “preserve the historic and aesthetic features of the existing bridge,” according to the city report. That includes relocating the concrete lions to the plaza and installing storyboards that would tell the history and significance of the Lion Bridge. The plaza would be on the bridge’s north side, overlooking the Tuolumne River Regional Park’s gateway parcel.
The roughly 1,100-foot-long bridge has no shoulders and narrow lanes, and cannot support the weight of tractor-trailers. Officials have said the bridge is safe, but it scored a 2 on a scale of 0 to 100 on the California Department of Transportation’s sufficiency ratings in 2012. Leamon said the ratings reflect how well a bridge meets the demands placed upon it. He said officials believe the Seventh Street Bridge’s rating is the lowest or among the lowest in the state.
The city report states upgrading the bridge creates several challenges. “The condition of the steel is impossible to evaluate because it is completely encased in concrete, with some small areas of steel exposed to view,” the report states. “However, in order to determine needed repairs, most of the concrete would need to be removed, eliminating the historic integrity of the structure.”
Leamon said if the council endorses the alternative recommended by staff, the next step will be to ask the county Board of Supervisors to support it. Modesto also eventually would be asked to weigh in on the demolition of the bridge.
Leamon said construction could start in 2020 and take about 1 1/2 years. Construction would start after buying the property for the project and relocating the utilities. He said federal funds administered by the state will provide 88 percent of the funding for the project, with the city and the county each picking up 6 percent of the cost.
In other action, the council is expected to:
▪ Consider a request from Community and Economic Development to hire a Texas firm that specializes in retail consumer analytics for no more than $60,000. Fort Worth-based Buxton would conduct a retail and market study for Modesto to help it attract retailers. Buxton’s work would include an analysis of downtown and two other retail areas in the city. The Downtown Modesto Partnership would contribute $10,000 toward the work, reducing Modesto’s cost to no more than $50,000.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, 1010 10th St.
