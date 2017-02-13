10-year-old killed in Empire apartment fire

An apartment fire in Empire claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy.
According to the Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District, firefighters were called to the blaze in the 200 block of Abbie Street at 4:16 p.m. Sunday.
“While en route, many reports came in about the fire and of children being trapped,” the fire district said in a news release issued Monday. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story apartment complex with heavy smoke and flames coming from one unit.
Frantic neighbors and an occupant of the apartment told firefighters children were inside, says the Stanislaus Consolidated statement.
Firefighters found the boy, who was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, but the child succumbed to his injuries. Two other people were treated for minor injuries suffered when they tried to rescue the child before firefighters arrived, the district said. Nobody else was inside the apartment at the time.
On Monday, the Stanislaus County Coroner’s office identified the boy as Timothy Hall of Empire.
Timothy was a fourth-grader at Capistrano Elementary, Empire Union School District Superintendent David Garcia said. Monday was a school holiday.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Timothy Hall. When school resumes tomorrow morning, counselors will be on hand for Timothy's classmates, students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with Timothy's family during this very difficult time," Garcia said.
