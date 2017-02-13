Around the Region (2/14/17)

MODESTO
What: Call For Art – “Maker Hoopla”
When: Wednesday deadline
Where: Stanislaus County Office of Education, 1100 H St.
Info: The Stanislaus County Office of Education is calling for artists, creators, makers and more for its first “Maker Hoopla.” Would-be exhibitors are encouraged to design an exhibit that is interactive, exciting, hands-on and appropriate for students in grades K-6. Students can also apply to exhibit (as long as there will be an adult sponsor present). Any adult can submit to exhibit as well. Submissions are due by Feb. 15, with the exhibition set for May 20. For more information about the exhibition, application and submitting works, visit stancoe.org/scoe/iss/vapa/maker-application.html. For all other inquiries, contact Amy Zschaber at 209-238-1337 or email azschaber@stancoe.org.
What: Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group
When: Wednesday, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Where: Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1600 Carver Road
Info: The Modesto Parkinson’s Support Group invites the public, those suffering Parkinson’s and their caregivers to join their support group. The group meeting will feature exercises, a speaker and refreshments. For more information: 209-552-9040.
What: Modesto Junior College Visiting Author Series
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC, East Campus – Forum 110, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Visiting Author Series presents an Evening with Randa Jarrar. Jarrar’s works have appeared in The New York Times Magazine, The Oxford American and other publications. A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow the author’s reading. The event is free and open to the public. Campus parking is $2 without a permit. For more information email Zaid Shlah, English instructor, at shlahz@mjc.edu.
What: Latino Emergency Council Meeting
When: Friday, 8:15 a.m.
Where: El Concilio Community Center, 1314 H St.
Info: The Latino Emergency Council invites the public to its early morning meeting. Special guest, Eric Holly, deputy fire warden/deputy director of emergency services for Stanislaus County, will discuss the January storms that hit the region. The meeting is free. For more information, contact Dale Butler 209-613-1058
What: Citizens’ Transportation Sales Tax Commission
When: Open until filled
Where: City and County Offices, 1010 10th St.
Info: The City of Modesto is seeking citizen input on essential matters pertaining to local government, through citizen advisory groups, called boards, commissions and committees and others. These advisory groups research, study and discuss specific issues with both short- and long-term implications, forwarding their recommendations to the City Council. The City Council created the Citizens Transportation Sales Tax Commission to provide oversight and advisory input and to make recommendations to the full City Council on City budget each year regarding funds generated by a local transportation sales tax, Measure L. For those citizens interested in applying, the application can be found online by visiting www.modestogov.com. For more information 209-577-5200.
EMPIRE
What: Library Meeting
When: Tuesday, 5 to 6 p.m.
Where: Empire Library – Meeting room, 18 S. Abbie Street
Info: All are welcome to attend the monthly board meeting. Plus, find out about opportunities to get involved and help support the Empire Library. For more information, call 209-551-0102.
SONORA
What: Lecture: “Nesting Birds of Alcatraz Island”
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Rd.
Info: The Central Sierra Audubon Society invites the public to a lecture presented by Tori Scher, Alcatraz biologist. Scher will discuss the nine species of water birds that nest on Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. The island, which is part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area, supports the only nesting colonies of Brandt’s and Pelagic cormorants in San Francisco Bay, as well as a nesting colony of Western gulls and many others. The presentation will also cover the ecology and current population status of the nine species on Alcatraz. Refreshments will be served after the meeting; products and publications on a wide range of birding topics will be available for purchase. For more information, contact Jan Jorn-Baird at 209-532-1106.
25 YEARS AGO: It was announced that ConAgra had agreed to establish a three-part program to improve health and safety conditions for its 16,000 employees at 21 plants, including its plant in Turlock. The agreement was reached with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the United Food and Commercial Workers union, in an effort to reduce repetitive-strain injuries among employees.
