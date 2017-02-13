Patterson residents celebrate Valentine’s Day with ‘Love-in’

Folks in Patterson have organized an event to commemorate Valentine’s Day with a “protest for peace, love and community.”
A “Patterson Community Love-In” is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the city’s downtown Plaza Circle.
According to a Facebook page promoting the event, “In these times of such divisiveness and unrest, when better to recognize our commonalities and shared values than on Valentine’s Day? Spare a bit of your evening, bring your loved ones, and join us on the Downtown Circle as we protest for peace, love and community – things we can all rally around. A postmodern love-in, if you will.”
James Leonard, one of the organizers, said in an email that planners want “to keep the focus of this event on being positive and not letting the current climate keep separating us further.”
The event is open to any and all folks, with a few rules. Signs are are OK, but nothing derogatory or insulting. Participants aren’t to block roads or leave trash behind.
And in the spirit of 1960s events where the gathering drew its name: a $50 gift card will be given to the attendee with the “grooviest” costume.
And if you want to get involved, contact pattersonprogressives@gmail.com.
