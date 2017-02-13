After a few days of sunshine, rain expected to return on Thursday

Mother Nature is giving rain-soaked Northern California a much-needed break, but it won’t last long.
According to the National Weather Service, the Modesto area will remain dry until Thursday, when a strong storm is expected to arrive and last all weekend.
The storm could bring 1-2 more inches of rain to the Modesto area. It could also bring 4-6 to the mountains north of Sacramento.
Here's the latest @NWSWPC precip forecast for #NorCal thru the upcoming weekend. Some 4-6" amounts in the northern mountains. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yViFzKeYWF— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 13, 2017
Here’s a look at the complete forecast for the rest of the week in the Modesto area, according to the NWS:
Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light northwest wind.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.
Nrn Sierra 8-Station Index is currently running a seasonal total of 68"- just 20.5" shy of the record '82/83 wettest season. @CA_DWR #CAWX pic.twitter.com/PGwz6QiNtY— NWS CNRFC (@NWSCNRFC) February 13, 2017
Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Rain. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51.
Unsettled weather returns to central California Thursday and continues through the weekend #CAWx pic.twitter.com/WLswdtKdSw— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) February 12, 2017
Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.
