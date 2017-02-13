News

February 13, 2017 8:26 AM

After a few days of sunshine, rain expected to return on Thursday

By Jim Silva

Mother Nature is giving rain-soaked Northern California a much-needed break, but it won’t last long.

According to the National Weather Service, the Modesto area will remain dry until Thursday, when a strong storm is expected to arrive and last all weekend.

The storm could bring 1-2 more inches of rain to the Modesto area. It could also bring 4-6 to the mountains north of Sacramento.

Here’s a look at the complete forecast for the rest of the week in the Modesto area, according to the NWS:

Monday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Light northwest wind.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Rain. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

