Man killed after being ejected from motorcycle, then hit on Highway 108

A man was killed after he was ejected from his motorcycle and hit by an oncoming vehicle in a three-car fatal collision northeast of Riverbank on Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident occurred at around 7:10 p.m. on Highway 108 at Snedigar Road, the CHP said.
The accident started when an 85-year-old Manteca man, driving a 2005 Mercury westbound on Highway 108, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle, which was traveling in the same direction.
The collision caused the man riding the Suzuki to be ejected into the eastbound lane of Highway 108.
Jose Negrete, 50, of Stockton was driving in the eastbound lane and did not notice the man lying in the middle of the eastbound lane and hit him, the CHP said.
The man, whose identification is pending notification of his family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Clarence Green, the 85-year-old, and Negrete were uninjured; both were wearing seatbelts.
The CHP said there was no indication that speed and alcohol played a factor in the incident.
Highway 108 was closed for about an hour as the CHP investigated the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
