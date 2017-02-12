Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors watch

The Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the basement chambers of Tenth Street Place, at 1010 Tenth St., Modesto. The following items will be considered:
- Public hearings on forming state-required groundwater sustainability agencies for the Modesto, Eastern San Joaquin and Delta-Mendota groundwater basins.
- A consent item on creating the Stanislaus County Behavioral Health Board by merging the mental health board and substance abuse advisory board.
- Request to be an adult- and dislocated-worker provider within America’s Job Center of California.
Comments