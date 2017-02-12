ACE cancels train service through Tuesday

The Altamont Corridor Express will not run its commuter trains Monday and Tuesday because of weather-related problems.
ACE cancelled all four of the round trips that run on weekdays between Stockton and San Jose by way of stations in Manteca, Tracy and other cities. Several thousand people will have to join the crowded freeway commute.
These tracks have not suffered from the recent storms, said Chris Kay, manager of marketing and outreach for ACE. Rather, they are getting heavier use by Union Pacific because of weather damage elsewhere in the freight railroad’s network.
“We are rerouting trains and diligently working to restore service to normal operations,” UP said in Sunday’s announcement. “We sincerely apologize for the disruptions and impact to our customers, commuter partners and the communities we serve.”
ACE mainly carries Northern San Joaquin Valley residents who work in the Livermore-Pleasanton area and Silicon Valley. Four trains run west in the morning and return in the late afternoon and evening.
ACE is planning for possible extensions to Modesto and Merced.
John Holland: 209-578-2385
Comments