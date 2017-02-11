‘My neighbor is killing cats!’ Tension high in Ceres neighborhood

Dan Brittson said his neighbor shot his cat with a pellet gun and fatally poisoned other cats of his with antifreeze. Rudy Suarez said he shook an old “Mickey Mouse” (as in weak and poorly functioning) BB gun at a cat and then shot only a fence to scare it off his property. And “hell, no,” he’s never poisoned animals.
Brittson, 44, aired his anger on his Facebook page Wednesday, in a post that begins, “MY NEIGHBOR IS KILLING CATS!” He gives his neighbor’s address “so the local community is aware that he is not only putting neighborhood kids at risk by shooting a pellet gun but also that he has been putting out antifreeze-laced food for the cats to eat.”
His post as of Friday had been shared nearly 200 times and generated more than 100 comments. Some call the neighbor “sick,” many offer sympathy and advice on what to do, and several are out for blood.
“This a------ deserves to eat antifreeze and to get pebbles shot in his f------ eyes!” reads one.
Others: “I will kill a m----------- with antifreeze so he dies a slow painful death!” and “Shoot that f--- face with a pellet gun. Or f--- up his cars in the middle of the night.”
And in response to Brittson commenting that Ceres police told him there’s little they can do without video evidence, there are posts including, “Shoot him and see if the cops need a video to charge you!”
Both neighbors – residents of Lindsay Way and Dupre Drive – called police to their neighborhood northeast of East Whitmore Avenue and Moore Road on Wednesday.
Brittson’s girlfriend, Renee Bradley, told Officer Ron Collins she was outside that morning about 6 a.m. to drive to work when she heard two shots at or near Suarez’s house. It was dark, but she told the officer she saw the shadow of a man she believes was Suarez (she did not know him by name) holding a rifle.
After the cat returned home, Brittson said, he found two small wounds on its chest. He told The Bee he took the cat to his veterinarian Friday morning and the punctures were found to be consistent with a BB or pellet.
Collins was back Wednesday afternoon after Suarez reported that someone had thrown eggs at the vehicles in his driveway. The 77-year-old told the officer he’s had ongoing problems with Brittson and Bradley accusing him of trapping, poisoning and shooting their cats. “Suarez stated that he loves animals, pointing out a cat in his yard that he said was his,” according to Collins’ report. Asked if he had any handguns, rifles or pellet guns, “Suarez said he only has an inoperable .22 rifle that was given to him by his father years ago.”
Suarez’s wife said the report is incorrect in stating they have a cat. She said she’s deathly afraid of cats and they have no pets.
Speaking not to this case but in general, Ceres police spokesman Sgt. Jose Berber said it is a municipal violation to shoot a BB gun within the city limit. “Shooting a cat or leaving antifreeze for it to ingest is animal cruelty regardless whose property it’s on,” he added.
Ceres police Lt. Chris Perry said in the Brittson-Suarez case, no incriminating evidence has been found, and pending discovery of any, the case is inactive.
No evidence exists, Suarez said, because he didn’t do anything. “One question I would have: How do you know I’ve been feeding them antifreeze? Have you come over to my house and found it? And if you found it, why didn’t you say anything? Take a look-see, see if you find anything.”
Cats do what cats do, said Suarez, whose frustration is with pet owners more than animals. Of the Brittson household, he said, “They love to have a cat that can go crap everywhere and they don’t have to clean anything – we do. It’s digging up my plants and what have you.”
Brittson said he brings his cats in at night but lets them out in the day so they’re not cooped up.
He said Friday that he’s organizing a peaceful protest to be held in front of the Suarez home on Feb. 18. “I’m at the point right now where I know the police’s hands are tied and the DA’s probably not going to pick this up,” Brittson said. “He needs to know there are more people who are animal lovers than there are like him. ... It might sound silly to a lot of people, but these (cats) were family members we loved.”
The District Attorney’s Office does prosecute animal-cruelty cases when they can be proven, said spokesman John Goold. “But it isn't something we usually see among the many police reports we review each week,” he told The Bee in an email.
“In my experience, most pets are left on their own for many hours during the day. Some owners allow their animals to run free in the neighborhood. Both situations translate into a lack of witnesses or physical evidence when something like animal abuse occurs. Nobody other than the offender is there when it happens.”
