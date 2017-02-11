CSU students honored with Turlock mayor’s public policy award

Two CSU Stanislaus students and Turlock residents were honored as 2016 Mayor’s Public Policy Award winners for their research project titled “Bridge the College Campus and Downtown Turlock Gap.”
Nathan Straubinger and Logan Martinez received $3,000 for their research efforts, and were the second recipients of the award instituted by Turlock Mayor Gary Soiseth.
Straubinger is completing his bachelor’s of arts in psychology, is a member of the Theta Chi fraternity and has expertise in social and digital media. Martinez, an MBA student, is president of Theta Chi fraternity and serves as an ASI director on campus.
The $3,000 award will be used for the implementation of their research, not for their personal use. The award began in the spring of 2015 when the mayor approached the university to explore options in redirecting Soiseth’s mayoral stipend in a way that would benefit university students and the city of Turlock.
Teachers receive innovation grants
Three area teachers are among the 10 receiving Promise of Innovation grants from the Teachers College of San Joaquin: Amada Boyer of Sipherd Elementary in the Empire Union School District received $524 for a music curriculum program; Sarah Sanchez of Turlock Unified’s Cunningham Elementary received $700 for flexible seating; and Linda Sumrall of Manteca High School received $2,500 for creative technology resources.
Author! Author!
Longtime Oakdale resident Frank Clark has penned a 330-page autobiography titled “Pinky / Poverty to Prosperity.” It details his life growing up in Oakdale, his career that spans police work to the Vietnam War to 23 years with the E.&J. Gallo Winery.
Have an item for Success & Service? Submit it to local@modbee.com.
Comments