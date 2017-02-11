Roads closed, residents evacuated as storm runoff strains waterways

Flooding caused major problems to the north and south of Modesto on Saturday.
Lower areas on Stanislaus County’s west side flooded as the San Joaquin River near Newman came within 2 feet of its maximum capacity, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fisherman’s Bend mobile home park was partially flooded; American Red Cross volunteers were helping residents, authorities said. The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department closed River Road between Crows Landing and Hills Ferry as water crossed the roadway late Saturday morning.
In Merced County, about 40 residents in Le Grand were evacuated due to flooding above Mariposa Creek. A shelter and resource center was set up at Yosemite High School in Merced, about 12 miles northwest of Le Grand.
About 25 homes were evacuated, according to a statement from the office. The reservoir is about 6 miles northeast of Le Grand. The office of emergency services said heavy flows along Mariposa Creek and other local creeks could cause additional flooding.
And in Butte County, water started flowing over an emergency spillway at the nation’s tallest dam, on Lake Oroville, for the first time Saturday after erosion damaged the Northern California dam’s main spillway.
Officials hoped to avoid using Oroville Dam’s emergency spillway, fearing it could cause trees to fall and leave debris cascading into water that rushes through the Feather River, into the Sacramento River and on to the San Francisco Bay. Crews prepared for several days, clearing trees and brush.
Water began running over the emergency spillway around 8 a.m., according to California’s Department of Water Resources. It was the first time the emergency spillway has been used in the reservoir’s nearly 50-year history.
The Associated Press and Merced Sun-Star contributed to this report.
