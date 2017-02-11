Disneyland raises admission prices

It’s about to cost more to go to the Happiest Place on Earth.
According to The Los Angeles Times, admission prices for Disneyland and the neighboring California Adventure Park in Anaheim are going up, starting Sunday.
The increases range from $2 for daily passes to $20 for some multi-day tickets and annual passes. The park also recently instituted peak pricing, meaning it’s more expensive to go on the most popular days.
On peak-demand days, a one-day adult ticket to Disneyland or California Adventure climbs to $124, up from $119, the Times reported. On low-demand days, a one-day adult ticket jump to $97, from $95.
Walt Disney World in Florida announced similar increases.
