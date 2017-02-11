Flooding forces evacuations in Le Grand

Flooding along Mariposa Creek forced residents in Le Grand to evacuate their homes early Saturday, authorities said.
Personnel from the Meced County Office of Emergency Services contacted about 40 people to alert them to the flooding and about 25 homes were evacuated, according to a statement from the office.
A shelter and resource center was set up at Yosemite High School in Merced.
“A large volume of water in the Mariposa Reservoir resulted in a significant flow of water going over the dam’s spillway,” the statement said. “Residents in the affected area were previously notified to be prepared to evacuate if necessary.”
Water in the Mariposa Reservoir caused “a significant flow of water” to go over the dam’s spillway, the office reported. Heavy flows along Mariposa Creek and other local creeks could cause additional flooding.
Jim Cunningham, a Le Grand rancher, spoke to the Sun-Star by phone Saturday morning as he drove his 4-wheel drive Ford Explorer over flood waters as he drove along a road named for his family.
“Oh, my God,” he said. “Mariposa Creek is right up to the bridge.”
An almond orchard he passed was flooded with about a foot of water, he said. “That’s not good for the trees.”
Cunningham said the wet winter has been hard on his cattle. “They’re standing out in this muck,” he said.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I’ve never seen as much water as we had last night.”
While the center of Le Grand was dry, flood waters were trapped on the east side of the rail road tracks that run through the town and he could see one home completely surrounded by water, he said. “The tracks are acting like a dam.”
He described emergency workers gathered near the town’s fire station, along with local residents.
“Farmers like to talk about weather all the time,” he said. “Well, they sure have a lot to talk about.”
Abundant rain and snowmelt led Merced County to declare a state of emergency Thursday evening and issued evacuation warnings for the Merced River Campground Resort in Delhi.
So far, 2017 has been the wettest year on record in terms of snowpack and precipitation, according to the Merced Irrigation District.
Regional flooding from high creek flows was reported at various locations in the county, and crews were working to repair creek banks and pump water away from homes.
Major flooding typically is delayed a few days as water and debris make their way down water channels from higher to lower elevations, said Jeremy Rahn, deputy director for the Merced County Office of Emergency Services.
Comments