Around the Region (2/11/17)

MODESTO
What: Compassionate Friends meeting
When: Monday, 7 p.m.
Where: Private residence, 2201 Morrill Road.
Info: Compassionate Friends invites bereaved parents, grandparents and adult siblings to attend this support group for families whose children have died at any age, from any cause. For more information, call 209-622-6786 or email tcfmodestoriverbank@gmail.com.
What: Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Where: Modesto Municipal Golf Course, 400 Tuolumne Blvd.
Info: The Modesto Muni Niners Women’s Golf Club is a group of 52 members (about 35 active players) with a wide variety of skill levels. For more information call, Shirley Keyser at 209 238 3371.
What: Modesto Kiwanis Club meeting
When: Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Famiglia Bistro, 2501 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Modesto Kiwanis invites the public to its lunch meeting. Seats are limited and reservations are required. Lunch is $15. For more information or to reserve a seat, contact President Anthony Butera at 209-985-3473 or anthony.btr@gmail.com.
What: Toastmasters Supper Club 5353
When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Toastmasters Supper Club 5353 invites the public to its weekly meeting. The club helps members and newcomers with their communication and public-speaking skills. No host dinner. For more information, visit supperclub.toastmastersclubs.org.
What: Line-dance classes
When: Through Feb. 27
Where: City of Modesto, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400
Info: The city of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department will be offering a line-dance program Mondays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Classes are open to ages 18 and up, cost is $42. To register for the line-dancing classes, visit the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department office, 1010 Tenth St., Suite 4400; call 209-341-2974; or visit econnect.modestogov.com/Start/Start.asp.
GUSTINE
What: Sunday Picker’s Parlor Session
When: Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Where: A Picker’s Paradise, 498 Fifth St.
Info: The Sunday Picker’s Parlor Session will be hosted by Joe Medick. Joe will be joined by the Funky Floorboards. For more information, visit joemedwick.com.
LATHROP
What: Delta Tule Trekkers
When: Monday, 6 p.m.
Where: Café Platano, 14725 S. Harlan Road
Info: The Delta Tule Trekkers invites the public to learn about the AVA America’s Walking Club. The Delta Tule Trekkers are a local noncompetitive walking club that meets monthly and plans group walks. Plans for the Almond Festival walk and a special anniversary event in April will be discussed. Dinner/social hour begins at 6 p.m., and the meeting is at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in walking for fitness, fun and friendship is invited to attend. Club walks take place at fun locations from Galt to Modesto. For further information, call (209)887-2807 or visit www.deltatuletrekkers.org.
TURLOCK
What: Turlock Garden Club
When: Monday, noon
Where: Turlock Senior Citizens Center, 1191 Cahill Street
Info: The Turlock Garden Club will feature a potluck luncheon followed by a program by Janice of the Turlock School Garden. A short meeting will follow. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Holli at 209-620-0406.
WATERFORD
What: School bond study session
When: Monday, 4:30 p.m.
Where: Waterford Unified School District conference building, 219 N. Reinway Ave.
Info: The Waterford Unified board will hold a study session about moving forward on plans for the school bond passed in November, and the district’s expectations for state matching funds. For more information, call 209-874-1809.
100 YEARS AGO: It was announced that 18 high schools from around the state had earned the right to move on to the second round of the high school debating championships of California, hosted by the extension division of the University of California. Orestimba High School of Newman was among the schools moving on. It had earned perfect scores in all of its debates by unanimous decision. The schools then would move on to compete in two contests for the championship, within four division of the state league, with four moving on to compete at Berkeley for the title.
