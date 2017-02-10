Regrouped original UB40 members bringing reggae to Stanislaus fair

Three original members of the British reggae band UB40, regrouped in 2013 as UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, will play at the Stanislaus County Fair this summer.
The three reunited to help define reggae music for a new generation, according to a news release from the fair. Their busy spring and summer touring schedule takes them to Poland, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands and across the United Kingdom and United States.
Known for hits like “Kingston Town, “ “Red Red Wine” and “Can’t Help Falling in Love, “ the original UB40 lineup formed in 1979 and has sold more than 70 million records worldwide. But lead singer Campbell left the group in 2008 after almost 30 years at the helm. Keyboardist Virtue left shortly after and then in 2013 was followed by featured vocalist and trumpeter Astro. Last fall, the three men put out an album of new music, “Silhouette,” and their latest is the two-disc “Unplugged.”
The other UB40 has carried on with Ali Campbell’s brother Duncan, who joined the group as his replacement as lead vocalist.
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue will perform July 15 at the fair on the Bud Light Variety Free Stage. The concert will be hosted by KJOY and will begin at 8:30 p.m. It is free with the price of fair admission.
The fair opens July 14 for a 10-day run. Discounted admission tickets, unlimited-ride wristbands and season passes will be on sale beginning April 29. To learn more, visit www.stancofair.com.
