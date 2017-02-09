Kaiser pays $850,000 to settle charge of faulty recordkeeping at Modesto pharmacy

Kaiser Foundation Health System agreed to pay $850,000 to settle federal allegations of defective prescriptions and inaccurate records at its 3800 Dale Road pharmacy in Modesto.
An investigation into a theft of controlled substances at the pharmacy in December 2013 resulted in prosecution of a Kaiser employee on a grand theft charge. It also led to closer scrutiny of the pharmacy by investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration diversion control unit in Fresno.
The case brought by the U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of California charged the Kaiser pharmacy violated the recordkeeping rules of the Controlled Substances Act, which aim to prevent potent, addictive drugs such as narcotic pain medication from getting into the hands of people in the community.
Investigators found that a large percentage of prescriptions filled at the pharmacy lacked the patient and dosage information required in regulations. In addition, incoming and outgoing controlled substances were not documented accurately.
There was no evidence the violations caused harm to patients.
Kaiser cooperated with investigators and agreed to implement protocols to correct the problems, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
In a statement Thursday, Kaiser Permanente said that tracking and management of controlled substances is taken seriously at its pharmacies. “Since bringing this matter to the attention of the Department of Justice, we have reviewed the Modesto pharmacy’s documentation and recordkeeping of controlled substances, and have taken a number of steps, including instituting additional security controls.”
In a news release, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said large pharmacy chains and health care providers like Kaiser dispense a large volume of controlled substances to customers. It’s imperative they comply with the recordkeeping provisions in the law, he said.
