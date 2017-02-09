LAW & ORDER

Kaiser pays $850,000 to settle Modesto pharmacy allegations
The Kaiser Foundation Health System Inc. has paid $850,000 to settle allegations that a Kaiser Permanente pharmacy in Modesto violated the Controlled Substances Act by improperly filling defective prescriptions and by failing to maintain accurate records, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California. The settlement resolves allegations that a large percentage of prescriptions the pharmacy filled were incomplete, lacking the patient and dosage information, according to the release. The settlement also resolves allegations that the pharmacy failed to maintain accurate documentation of incoming and outgoing controlled substances. Kaiser cooperated with the investigation and has agreed to implement protocols to minimize the chance of future violations.
