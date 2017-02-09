Around the Region (2/10/17)

MODESTO
What: “Kissing Booth” at Center Court
When: Through Feb. 14
Where: Vintage Faire Mall, 3401 Dale Road
Info: Vintage Faire Mall and Camp Taylor Inc. invite the community to get a jump on Valentine’s Day. The mall and camp have partnered for a cause: to raise money for Camp Taylor. The Camp Taylor “Kissing Booth” at Vintage Faire Mall Center Court will provide candy kisses in exchange for donations made to Camp Taylor. All donations will be accepted and every penny counts. Find more information at www.shopvintagefairemall.com.
What: Democratic Women’s Club
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus County and Stanislaus Resistance, a DWCS project, will meet in conjunction with the Women’s March Huddle. After the meeting, the groups will gather at Briggsmore and McHenry avenues at noon for a peaceful rally in support of Planned Parenthood. To RSVP, email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Learn-By-Doing Track and Field Clinic
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Modesto JC – East Campus Stadium, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Track is offering a Learn-By-Doing Track and Field Clinic. Activities are available for high school track and field athletes and for youth ages 6 through 13. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. outside Men’s PE 110 (next to the pool) on the MJC East Campus. MJC coaches and student athletes will introduce and demonstrate track and field skills in a “hands-on” environment. Registration is $20 per person and parents will be required to sign a waiver. Registration is available online at www.mjc4life.org. Those participants registering online must bring waiver forms with them. For more information contact MJC coach Mary Shea at 209-575-6219 or email sheam@mjc.edu.
What: Chinese New Year Celebration
When: Saturday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Senior Citizens Center, 211 Bodem St.
Info: The city of Modesto Parks, Recreation and Neighborhoods Department and the Stanislaus Chinese Culture Society will present the 11th annual Chinese New Year Celebration. This year’s program will celebrate the Year of the Rooster and feature cultural performances, Chinese paintings, martial arts demonstrations, and more from local and out-of-town groups. The program is geared for families and free for all ages. For more information, contact Bruce Lockard at 209-341-2951 or email blockard@modestogov.com.
What: Tuolumne River Regional Park Cleanup
When: Saturday
Where: Tuolumne River Regional Park, 1200 Tioga Drive
Info: The Operation 9-2-99 invites the public to help with the restoration and cleanup of Tuolumne River Regional Park. For more information visit 9-2-99.
MARIPOSA
What: American Association of University Women
When: Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.
Where: Mariposa Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road
Info: The American Association of University Women (AAUW) invites the public to “An Evening in Paris,” a French-themed fundraiser hosted by Mariposa AAUW. Stroll through a Parisian marketplace to a romantic French bistro with a cabaret atmosphere featuring a professional singer and accompanist. The marketplace will offer a silent auction. There will be finger foods with a French flair to sample while enjoying the shopping and entertainment, and a no-host bar. Tickets are available at mariposa-ca.aauw.net, $20 pre-sale, or $25 at the door.
PATTERSON
What: Dog Adoptions Valentine’s Day Special
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Best Friends Pet Resort, 2631 Olive Ave.
Info: Westside Animals for Adoption presents Be Mine Canines. Adoption fee is $99 for all dogs except Malinois/husky puppies ($250, can go home after spay/neutering). For more information call 209-892-3114 or visit www.westsideanimalsforadoption.com/.
75 YEARS AGO: It was announced that at the request of the Stockton Chamber of Commerce, the Turlock Chamber of Commerce would adopt a resolution supporting a flood control protective program for the lower San Joaquin Valley. The plan was made possible by federal aid from the Flood Control Act of 1936 and amendments. A similar proposal was made by the city manager for Stockton, W. B. Hogan, to the Turlock City Council a week earlier.
