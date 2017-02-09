Animal rights group alleges deadly, inhumane conditions at Denair egg farm

1:55 Modesto student bullied, thrown into street Pause

3:27 'A Cup of Hope — a poem for educators'

4:51 Video highlights: Bee Amplified! on Education

1:31 Rollover vehicle wreck in Modesto

1:21 U.S. shuts door on family, friends on many here

2:09 How to stay safe from mosquitoes

1:08 Fresno State athletic director Bartko visits Turlock

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:54 Anatomy of a presidential concession speech