Animal rights group alleges deadly, inhumane conditions at Denair egg farm

The animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere on Thursday released results of an investigation into a Denair egg farm, claiming volunteers found hens so closely crowded they were being crushed to death by other birds.
Some images released by the group show dead and injured chickens. At least one photograph shows open wounds caused by cannibalism as the birds unable to reach food in the packed hen house resort to pecking at others, said Wayne Hsiung, co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere, or DxE, and lead investigator in the Denair case. The Bee is not publishing the more graphic shots.
DxE activists said they found records at the farm showing that at least 125 birds died in a single day from “piling,” where the birds are so confined they crowd on top of each other.
Calls by The Modesto Bee to Rainbow Farms seeking comment had not been returned by press deadline Thursday afternoon.
The investigation arose after Albertsons Companies announced in March 2016 that it was transitioning over a 10-year period to all cage-free egg suppliers as part of a commitment to the welfare of animals, Hsiung said.
DxE began reviewing satellite images and saw that Albertsons, which owns Safeway, continued to use the same suppliers, he said. “They said there were going to be big changes, but from Google Earth images, nothing seemed to change.”
Consumers pay a pretty penny for cage-free eggs and expect the chickens that lay those eggs to be treated better, he said, as they made clear in 2008 by overwhelmingly approving Proposition 2, which included language prohibiting farmers from putting laying hens in small cages.
But Rainbow Farms is an example that “cage free” doesn’t equal humane when chickens are so packed they still can barely move and reach their feed, Hsiung said. Rainbow supplies Safeway stores with Open Nature Cage Free Brown Eggs sold under the Certified Humane project of the Humane Farm Animal Care Program.
Safeway spokeswoman Teena Massingill said Thursday that she was unaware of the DxE investigation. The Bee emailed her a copy of the report but had not heard back as of press deadline Thursday.
DxE has pressed the Legislature for action in enforcing Proposition 2, Hsiung said, and has petitioned Gov. Jerry Brown and Kamala Harris when she was attorney general. “We’ve asked the CDFA (California Department of Food and Agriculture) to enforce Proposition 2, but they said not because it’s not under their authority.”
Steve Lyle, director of public affairs for the CDFA, confirmed that the department does not enforce Proposition 2. “That’s done by local law enforcement,” he said Thursday from Sacramento. “... The local DA might field a complaint. As relates to Proposition 2, there is not a regulatory body that oversees those operations.”
There needs to be, Hsiung said. “Voters made this a criminal statute,” he said, and expect integrity and transparency on how farm animals are treated.
