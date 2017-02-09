Riverbank mayor: City of Action gearing up for more

The zero-emission police motorcycle proudly parked just behind Mayor Richard O’Brien for all to see as he delivered the annual state of the city address Wednesday sent a subliminal message.
“They are stealthy,” O’Brien said of the motorcycles, recently acquired with a $62,000 air district grant. “They don’t have the VRRROOM that many officers enjoy. They come right on top of you, because you don’t hear them.”
They are environmentally friendly, they are stealthy, and they have very low maintenance costs compared to traditional combustion engine motorcycles.
Richard O’Brien, Riverbank mayor
The city likewise is quietly revving up, positioning for another growth spurt that could take many by surprise. No fewer than 300 new homes are expected to pop up in coming months, plus dozens more units for low-income renters. And City Hall is preparing to take an ambitious “annexation strategy” to a regional growth panel, the mayor said.
The plan is expected to show how Riverbank might double its population to about 50,000 people in the next 20 years.
40 Years that Riverbank has hosted a cheese and wine festival
Also, “two companies want to build large plants that will employ many of our residents” in the Riverbank Industrial Complex, O’Brien said. It’s imperative, he said, that the former Army ammunition manufacturer quickly complete its transition to a peaceful business hub.
The city has waited in vain seven years for various federal agencies to do their part for the changeto go through, but they don’t seem capable of communicating with one another, the mayor said. Riverbank has heard things such as, “ ‘We’re almost there. Maybe. Soon!’ But we’re still no closer to a memorandum of understanding than we were seven years ago, with thousands of man hours uselessly wasted on our end,” he said. “It is disappointing.”
U.S. Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, attended Wednesday and briefly spoke after O’Brien, saying he’s scheduled to meet next week with federal decision-makers and hopes “to get this thing moving.”
The true intent is not to save the fish; it is to keep Southern California green.
Riverbank Mayor Richard O’Brien, on a state proposal to increase unimpaired river flows
Like any city, Riverbank has its share of challenges, said O’Brien, who has been mayor four years. A large screen on the wall behind him showed photos of homeless people as the mayor talked about illegal camping and “aggressive panhandling,” and he said care homes need to do more to keep their clients from bothering people. He also predicted that responding to problems caused by the legalization of marijuana will cost more than revenue from taxing it.
The City Council by October can expect a proposal on how to fully fund police services from newly hired City Manager Sean Scully, O’Brien said.
The mayor envisions someday treating sewer water enough for landscape watering or other uses. “Our goal,” he said, “is to reuse all our water.”
