Education event draws big crowd at Gallo Center

The Modesto Bee’s “The Bee, Amplified!” education summit drew a near-capacity crowd to the Gallo Center on Wednesday night.
The event was called “Focus on Futures: Innovate, Educate, Celebrate!”
In partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation and The Modesto Bee, the event showcased some of the area’s most innovative education programs.
It highlighted how local schools are going beyond the basics to engage, prepare and launch students on paths to success.
The event included videos, panel discussions and performances in the 444-seat Foster Family Theater.
Capping the night was a poem reading by Modesto Junior College professor Sam Pierstorff.
