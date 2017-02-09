News

February 9, 2017 10:25 AM

Education event draws big crowd at Gallo Center

By Jim Silva

jsilva@modbee.com

The Modesto Bee’s “The Bee, Amplified!” education summit drew a near-capacity crowd to the Gallo Center on Wednesday night.

The event was called “Focus on Futures: Innovate, Educate, Celebrate!”

In partnership with the Stanislaus Community Foundation and The Modesto Bee, the event showcased some of the area’s most innovative education programs.

It highlighted how local schools are going beyond the basics to engage, prepare and launch students on paths to success.

The event included videos, panel discussions and performances in the 444-seat Foster Family Theater.

Capping the night was a poem reading by Modesto Junior College professor Sam Pierstorff.

'A Cup of Hope' — a poem for educators

Modesto poet and Modesto Junior College Sam Pierstorff presented "A Cup of Hope" — a poem for educators — at an education event at the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

Jim Silva jsilva@modbee.com

The entire event was presented live on Facebook. Watch below.

Related content

News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto student bullied, thrown into street

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos