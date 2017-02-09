Leave Valentine’s Day in the hands – and voices – of Golden Valley Chorus

Singing valentines from the Golden Valley Chorus are a win-win-win. They allow the guys in the group to get out and do what they love, they make the day of the recipients, and some of the money raised introduces young people to the world of barbershop-style singing.
On Valentine’s Day – Tuesday, Feb. 14 – from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., quartets with the chorus will offer Valengrams in Modesto and surrounding areas. They will sing "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" or "Heart of My Heart" – both traditional Valentine's Day songs. Each recipient also will receive a silk rose and have his or her photo taken with the quartet.
The Valengrams cost $40 ($45 if paying by credit), and a portion of the proceeds will go to provide scholarships for the Youth Harmony Camp each September in Pollock Pines.
“Every year, our local area, which includes Sacramento, Modesto, Merced, Atwater and Turlock, has a camp especially for teens from different schools,” said Golden Valley Chorus member Howard Barber. “We look for kids who have an interest in singing and put together about 90 young men in all.
“It’s a fantastic thing to see 60 to 80 to 90 kids all singing in barbershop style. Our group provides scholarships for some of the kids. It usually costs about 80 bucks to go to camp, and we pay for half.”
The camp runs from a Friday night through Sunday morning. Campers take classes and wrap up the experience with a performance for their families, Barber said.
Though the TV show “Glee” and the “Pitch Perfect” movies have raised the profile of choral and a cappella singing, it can be hard to find campers because young people have so many other interests these days, Barber said. “We don’t try to push them into joining the chapter but just let them know that this type of music exists and they can sing it, and it’s a place to go when looking for another hobby.”
Offering the camp has led to a handful of high school students joining the GVC, he said, but when they graduate, they’re usually off to college. “But if we’re sparking an interest in music, that’s got to be good,” he said.
Still, groups like his do need new blood, Barber said. “These fraternal-type organizations will fail if they don’t get young people on board, and a cappella is a great style of music.”
Golden Valley Chorus has about 35 members on its books, about 25 of them active.
Chorus members meet every Tuesday night at Mancini Hall, 718 Tuolumne Blvd. in Modesto. Anyone interested in joining can stop by, email bruce@gvc.org or go to www.gvc.org, to learn more.
Anyone who wants to arrange a singing valentine should call 209-551-2314.
