County fire warden could draw lifetime medical benefit from Salida district

Stanislaus County’s fire warden could receive a lifetime medical benefit for his part-time work as Salida’s fire chief.
Tuesday evening, the Salida Fire Protection District board considered reinstating the benefit for Dale Skiles, who holds a high-level county position as fire warden and assistant director of the Office of Emergency Services. Under a shared services contract between the county and Salida district, the county employee handles administrative and managerial duties for the Salida department.
It’s a sensitive issue for former Salida firefighters who served the district before they were compelled to work for the Modesto Regional Fire Authority, formed in 2011.
At Skiles’ suggestion, Salida board members tabled the matter until March 21.
The Salida district has provided lifetime medical as a retirement benefit for employees hired before 2003. Skiles, who was hired as Salida’s chief in 2002, also went to work for MRFA when Salida, Modesto and the county merged their fire services in 2011. When MRFA was dissolved in June 2014, the three entities went back to managing their respective agencies.
The Salida district had to rebuild its staff and has needed to decide who’s eligible to have the lifetime medical benefit reinstated, board members said.
Of the four former employees who are eligible, one firefighter declined an offer to return to work for Salida, one chose to retire with benefits, and fire Capt. Gary Skiles, Dale’s brother, has returned to work for Salida with the benefit reinstated.
Salida board member Mark Brubaker said the board needs to decide whether to reinstate the benefit for the fire chief. One issue was the intent of the board when the benefit was created 26 years ago and later updated, he said.
“This needs to be addressed and put to a board vote,” Brubaker said.
Skiles, 51, was hired as the county fire warden and emergency services director in August 2013. The county provides substantial pensions for its retirees through the Stanislaus County Employees’ Retirement Association, but not health insurance, other than a stipend to help retirees buy insurance, which was suspended several years ago.
After the item appeared on Salida’s meeting agenda, two people contacted the district office asking why Dale Skiles would be eligible for lifetime medical as a county employee.
Doug McCullough, a former Salida firefighter, told the board Tuesday that he put in nine years with the district before Skiles became a full-time employee in 2002.
McCullough was among firefighters who declined to return to work for Salida but exercised an option to stay with the Modesto Fire Department, the employer of record for MRFA. McCullough said returning to Salida would have meant a $6-an-hour cut in pay and Modesto’s larger engine crews are safer.
McCullough said he can’t get the lifetime medical as an employee for another agency and wonders how a county employee could receive it. Skiles did not comment at the meeting and did not return messages Wednesday from The Modesto Bee.
The county hired Skiles at a salary of $137,000 a year. He is paid an additional 10 percent of his salary for carrying dual roles as fire warden and Salida chief. The special district reimburses the county for Skiles’ time, not to exceed $25,000, said county Human Resources Director Tamara Thomas.
County Supervisor Terry Withrow said the benefit decision is up to Salida’s board.
“He was a chief there and still performs duties as the chief,” Withrow said. “There is nothing inappropriate with that. I think it is justified. If they did not have Dale, they would be paying someone else to do that. It is a bargain for Salida.”
Three Salida retirees receive the medical insurance in addition to pensions from the California Public Employees’ Retirement System. According to the resolution, Dale Skiles would get the medical insurance after retirement so long as he continues as fire chief.
The Salida district created the medical insurance retiree benefit in 1990 and, in 2002, capped the benefit to only include employees hired before Jan. 1, 2003. The proposed resolution would limit the district’s annual contributions for the benefit to $8,040 for a single retiree, $15,960 for a retiree and spouse, and $20,760 for family coverage.
