Modesto makes another list, this time ranking No. 99 out of 100

Modesto has made yet another list, ranking 99th out of 100 on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Live” rankings.
The list, released this week, ranks Austin, Texas, in first place.
According to the website, analysts looked at quality of life, affordability, desirability and whether people are moving into or out of the area.
Modesto, which beat out only San Juan, Puerto Rico, on the list, has this to offer, according to the report: “a culturally rich city center that's surrounded by quiet residential neighborhoods. Downtown offers lots of entertainment, from concerts to comedy showcases, in both large and intimate venues” The report also cites the area’s “thriving agriculture industry and pleasant weather.”
The area didn’t fare so well in areas of affordability, unemployment rate, college readiness and crime.
Modesto came in after San Francisco (No. 16), Sacramento (No. 66), Fresno (No. 96) and Stockton (No. 98).
Comments