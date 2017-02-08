Charter school project at SOS Club site moves forward

The Modesto Planning Commission on Monday:
▪ Recommended the City Council approve a land-use change to allow for a charter school at the site of the Sportsmen of Stanislaus Club near John Thurman Field. The health and fitness club has struggled in recent years and is in the process of being sold. SOS Club officials said in September they expected the club to remain open at least another year to celebrate its 60th anniversary. The K-12 charter school project is being spearheaded by the Turner-Agassi Charter School Fund. The fund will set up the charter school and then lease it to an operator. The fund is a partnership between Bobby Turner and Andre Agassi, the former tennis star. The school could open as soon as summer 2018. This matter could come to the council in March.
▪ Asked the City Council to decide whether a development proposal in north Modesto that includes a convenience store and gas station conforms with the city’s land-use policy for that area. Vivtesh Gill proposes to build those facilities on nearly 4 acres at the northeast corner of Dale Road and Bangs Avenue in what the city calls its Kiernan Business Park Specific Plan. The proposed development is near the Kaiser Modesto Medical Center. It takes four votes from the seven-member commission to approve something, but only five commissioners were available for this item. Only three of the five commissioners supported Gill’s proposal. Commissioners then referred the matter to the council. The project has drawn opposition from nearby homeowners and others who say it will worsen traffic and that nearby businesses already offer the services Gill wants to provide.
Comments