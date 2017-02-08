Around the Region (02/09/17)

MODESTO
What: Stanislaus County mock trials
When: Thursday, 5:15 p.m.
Where: Stanislaus County Courthouse, 800 11th St.
Info: The next round of the Stanislaus County Mock Trials will take place. Student teams from local high schools will take their places at key roles within the courtroom. The high school teams will try the fictitious case, People v. Awbrey, a human trafficking and false imprisonment case, featuring a pretrial argument on the Fourth and Fifth Amendments. For more information, call Cheryl Goulart, program coordinator, at 209-238-1710.
What: “The Price Is Right” national debt trivia night
When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Freedom Forum Club and the Up to Us organization invite students and the community to an event that shares information about the national debt. The “Price Is Right” trivia night involves participants trying to guess how much money is allocated to various federal expenditures, and prizes will be awarded. At the end of the event, a discussion is held about what can be done (raise taxes, cut expenditures, etc.) to slow the progression of the national debt. Participation is free, and on-campus parking is $2 without a permit. For information, contact Steven Miller, professor of political science, at 209-575-6665 or millers@mjc.edu.
What: Community forum
When: Today, 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Church of the Brethren, 2301 Woodland Ave.
Info: The Modesto Church of the Brethren will hold a community forum to discuss the needs of the greater community. Various community leaders will be in attendance, and the meeting is open to all. For more information, call 209-523-1438.
What: Democratic Women’s Club
When: Friday, 11 a.m.
Where: Denny’s, 1525 McHenry Ave.
Info: The Democratic Women’s Club of Stanislaus County and Stanislaus Resistance, a DWCS project, will hold a meeting in conjunction with the Women’s March Huddle. After the meeting, the groups will gather at Briggsmore and McHenry avenues at noon for a peaceful rally in support of Planned Parenthood. To RSVP, email demwomensclub@gmail.com.
What: Coaches vs. Cancer Night
When: Friday, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Modesto Junior College East Campus gymnasium, 435 College Ave.
Info: The Modesto Junior College Basketball program will hold its Coaches vs. Cancer Night against Big 8 Conference opponent American River College. The proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. with the women’s game and continues at 7:30 with the men’s game. Tickets to the basketball night are $7 general admission, $5 for senior citizens and students, and $3 for children (7 to 10 years old). Children younger than 6 get in free. For more information, contact Nick Stavrianoudakis, MJC director of athletics, at 209-575-6835 or stavrianoudakisn@mjc.edu.
TURLOCK
What: Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club
When: Sunday, noon
Where: Table 26, 2600 Geer Road
Info: The Modesto Area Classic T-Bird Club will hold its February business meeting at restaurant Table 26 in Turlock. The club welcomes individuals who own or are interested in the preservation and restoration of 1955, 1956 and 1957 Thunderbirds. For more information, contact Pat Mason, publicity chairman, 209-596-4337.
Send Region items to Region, The Modesto Bee, P.O. Box 5256, Modesto 95352; call 209-578-2330; fax 209-578-2207; or email region@modbee.com.
50 YEARS AGO: It was announced that the California State Board of Education approved a plan to upgrade the master plan for school programs for children of migrant farmworkers. The first counties that would see the upgraded master plan at work were Stanislaus, Merced and San Joaquin. The proposed plan was estimated to have a cost of $1.4 million and would be funded by an amendment to the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act. The key feature of the plan was a $537,614 migrant education demonstration center in the San Joaquin Valley.
Comments